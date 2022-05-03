Shooters push PU’s gold medal tally to 15 at Khelo India University Games

Panjab University’s (PU) shooting team on Monday clinched three gold medals at the Khelo India University Games, being held in Bengaluru, pushing the varsity’s gold medal tally to 15.

The skeet mixed team, comprising Prabh Chahal and Parnaaz, and two teams competing in rapid fire team events were among the gold medal winners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varsity students also won a bronze medal in the 25m rapid fire shooting event.

Fencers representing the varsity also bagged two silver medals. The epee women’s team of Chhavi Kohli, Kajal, Mumtaj and Ashiana Bhardwaj were edged in a keenly-contested final 45-44, while the men’s sabre team also settled for silver.

Varsity student Sanyam also won a bronze in the shot-put event, while a silver came PU’s way in karate as well.