Shopian shivers at -6.7 deg C

Shopian and the tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir were the coldest in the Valley and recorded minimum temperatures of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius and 6.5 degree Celsius,respectively, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Jammu, however, recorded a maximum of 7.8 degrees Celsius, over seven notches less than normal. (HT File)

The MeT office in Srinagar has predicted heavy to moderate snow and rainfall by the end of this month.

All the weather stations in Kashmir observed above normal day temperatures, with Srinagar recording 13 degrees Celsius, 6.1 notches above normal. Srinagar has seen above normal day temperatures over the past week.

The tourist resorts of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Gulmarg recorded maximum temperatures of 10.3 and 5.8 degrees Celsius. Both the places saw sub-zero minimum temperatures.

Jammu, however, recorded a maximum of 7.8 degrees Celsius, over seven notches less than normal. Over the past few days, Srinagar has been warmer than summer capital due to foggy conditions in the plains of Jammu. Leh in Ladakh recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius day temperature.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21, accompanied by most of the snowfall, followed by 20 days of comparatively less intense chill (Chilla-i-Khurd), and final 10 days of mild cold (Chill-e-Bache).