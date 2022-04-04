Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shopkeeper assaults landlord with Siri Sahib in Ludhiana, booked

“When I objected to it, the accused opened an attack on me and snatched Siri Sahib of my grandfather Jarnail Singh and stabbed us,” Arwinder Singh of Ratna village,Ludhiana, said, while describing about the assault. (HT FILE)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A shopkeeper along with his aides stabbed his landlord with Siri Sahib (Sikh Kirpan) over alleged dispute regarding possession of shop.

The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Abbuwal village, and his aides, who are yet to be identified, fled the spot when the victim raised the alarm.

Complainant Arwinder Singh of Ratna village said Sukhwinder had taken possession of his shop illegally on intervening night of March 25 and 26 and had locked the shutter.

“When I objected to it, the accused opened an attack on me and snatched Siri Sahib of my grandfather Jarnail Singh and stabbed us,” he said, adding that he suffered injuries on his face and other parts of the body, while his grandfather also suffered multiple injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Kabil Singh,the investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 457(lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person)and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupee) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

A manhunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

