Shorter route to airport: GMADA speeds up land acquisition in Mohali

Having expedited the work on the shorter route to the Chandigarh International Airport, via Phase 11, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is likely to complete the land acquisition by March.

The around 3-km stretch will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road.

This will bring down the 18km distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by nearly 3.5km.

At present, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the airport.

“The 164-foot-wide road is part of the Mohali Master Plan. We will soon be issuing a notice under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act, inviting objections from landowners. Thereafter, we expect to complete the acquisition process by March. The acquisition rates will further determine the total cost of the project,” said a senior GMADA official, dealing with the project.

The authority will be acquiring 18 acres in villages Kambala, Kambali and Rurka for the project, which is expected to take a month to complete after the tender is allotted.

Kharar-New Chandigarh road hits hurdle

Owing to payment issues, the deadline for the 8km Kharar-New Chandigarh road has been pushed from January 31 to April 15.

Work on the 200-foot-wide road, starting in New Sunny Enclave and ending in Mullanpur, began in October 2020. Once set up, it will reduce the distance between Kharar and Mullanpur to 20km. Currently, commuters have to travel via Chandigarh or Kurali to reach the township.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said, “There are some minor payment issues, which will be sorted soon and the road should be ready by April 15 this year.”

