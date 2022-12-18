Shots fired at Mohali microbrewery: Sohana police to quiz gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for two days

A day after nominating him in the case pertaining to firing at Brew Bros Microbrewery in Sector 80 on March 12, Sohana police on Saturday got two-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from a local court.

Bishnoi was produced before the Mohali court under tight security cover.

Deputy superintendent of police Gursher Singh, who produced the gangster in court on Saturday, said, “We sought his remand to investigate his involvement in the firing and extortion calls to the restaurant owner.”

Notably, restaurant owner Harpreet Singh had received a message from someone claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding a ransom of ₹40 lakh before the firing incident. When he didn’t respond, he received another threat message the next day.

Two men had fired two gunshots at the windows of the three-storey restaurant-cum-pub on March 12. Diners and restaurant staff had a close shave as one bullet pierced through a windowpane around 11.30 pm.

A case under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered in this regard at the Sohana police station.

Police in August had arrested Ashwani Kumar, alias Sarpanch, and his accomplice Parshant Hindraw for opening fire at the restaurant. In September, police had also questioned gangsters Sampat Nehra and Kali Shooter, both close aides of Bishnoi. The gangsters, who are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, were brought here on production warrants.