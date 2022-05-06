Show-cause notices: Chandigarh AAP councillors term vote against party lines a result of confusion
The six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, who were served show-cause notices for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House meeting on April 30, termed it a result of “confusion” and “miscommunication” in their response.
Those put on notice were Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26).
Mehta said, “It was a case of miscommunication as the agenda had come a night before the meeting.” A similar explanation was echoed by Lata, who said, “There was miscommunication and confusion at the time of voting. I have been a very loyal servant of the party and there is no question of voting against the party.” She also rubbished allegations of being “sold out” that were levelled against the six councillors.
Dhalor also claimed that the party line wasn’t clear and there was lots of “confusion” at the time of voting.
The show-cause notice, issued by AAP’s Chandigarh unit convenor Prem Garg, had asked the councillors to respond by Thursday afternoon as to why they voted in favour of the agenda item brought by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MC. AAP had decided to seek deferment of the item in question, which was about the work contract for road sweeping to be awarded to M/s Lions Services Limited.
“It was clearly discussed that all councillors shall demand deferment of the agenda item so that AAP can get some time to go through the terms and conditions of the tender. During the meeting, leader of the House Yogesh Dhingra demanded the polls,” the notice said.
The councillors’ move had resulted in major embarrassment to the party as the agenda item was passed with 19 votes in the House of 35.
-
Auction of panchayat land reserved for SCs cancelled in another Sangrur village
Sangrur: The auction of common panchayat land reserved for Dalits was cancelled at Balad Kalab village in Sangrur on Thursday. The Dalits demanded to take the land on lease for three years, but the administration said there is no such condition now. These include Badrukhan, Balwarh Kalan, Kular Khurad, Badal Kalan, Jhaloor, Kakrala, Surajpur, Fatehgarh Chhana, Herike and Kheri Chehal. There was no provision for an increase in the minimum auction price annually.
-
PWD tenders allotted during Congress regime in Punjab under lens
Allegations of manipulation in allotment of public works department (PWD) tenders during the previous Congress regime have come under lens of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party with the department now seeking details of tenders allotted in the past one year. “Tenders, which were earlier being allotted at 15-20% below the actual cost of tender, were allotted at less than 1% below the tender rate fixed during the Congress regime,” a complainant alleged.
-
61 more test positive for Covid at Patiala law varsity
Patiala/Chandigarh: Sixty-one more students and faculty members tested positive for Covid at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, on Thursday, taking the total number of infections at the premier institute to 153. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said of the 63 people who contracted infection in the city on Thursday, 61 are from the law university. He said 550 samples were taken from the university on Wednesday 153 on Thursday.
-
Two booked for cheating Ludhiana man of ₹6.27 lakh
Ludhiana police have booked two men for allegedly duping a local resident of ₹6.27 lakh on the pretext of sending hone Davinder Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagarto Canada. The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh Bhatti of Ramgarh, Jalandhar, and DK Pandey of Gurgaon. The complainant, Jaspal Singh of Mand Udhowal village in Machhiwara told the police that he worked as a truck driver in Dubai and came in contact with Davinder after returning to India in 2019.
-
Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward
Students from Chandigarh who took the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday found the exam straightforward. “The paper was easy but time-consuming,” said Jyoti of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Another student, Chandrapal, said he found only one question slightly difficult. The students appeared to be in a jovial mood outside the examination hall.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics