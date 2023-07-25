Showers on cards for Chandigarh today

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas, over the next three days. There, however, won’t be much change in the maximum temperature. There is a likelihood of heavy rain on Wednesday with lightning and thunderstorm also at some places in the city. (HT photo)

According to IMD officials, there are chances of rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to fresh Western Disturbance (WD) and active monsoon. There is a likelihood of heavy rain on Wednesday with lightning and thunderstorm also at some places in the city.

The maximum temperature dipped from 35°C on Sunday to 34.8°C on Monday, which is 1°C below the normal. However, the minimum temperature remained stable at 27°C on Monday as well, which is normal during this season.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C. The sky will remain cloudy during the same period.