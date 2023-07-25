Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Showers on cards for Chandigarh today

Showers on cards for Chandigarh today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 25, 2023 01:03 AM IST

According to IMD officials, there are chances of rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to fresh Western Disturbance (WD) and active monsoon

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas, over the next three days. There, however, won’t be much change in the maximum temperature.

The maximum temperature dipped from 35°C on Sunday to 34.8°C on Monday, which is 1°C below the normal. However, the minimum temperature remained stable at 27°C on Monday as well, which is normal during this season.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 34°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C. The sky will remain cloudy during the same period.

