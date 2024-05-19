 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing celebrates international nurses’ week - Hindustan Times
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing celebrates international nurses’ week

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 19, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The Unit of Students of Nursing Association of India (SNAI) celebrated the occasion with great enthusiasm, honoring the indispensable contributions of nurses to the health care sector. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing celebrated ‘International Nurses Week’ at Kakryal in Katra on Saturday.

The International Council of Nurses working worldwide has proposed the theme ‘Our Nurses, Our Future: The Economic Power of Care’ for 2024.

Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, was the chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Garg acknowledged the critical role of nurses in the healthcare sector and said that they deserve all recognition and encouragement.

He admired the nursing workforce in the country for their dedication and selfless services while expressing appreciation for their commitment and dedication toward patient care during testing times, besides highlighting their role in facilitating seamless care coordination that can deflate medical expenses of patient’s by making health care more affordable and sustainable for individuals and families.

