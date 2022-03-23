Shuttle bus service launched at Chandigarh airport

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the Airport Shuttle Bus Service on Tuesday.

The bus service, which will start from the Sector-17 ISBT at 4.20 am daily and end at 12.55 am from the Chandigarh International Airport, can be availed of for a flat price of ₹100 per person.

The service has been started by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) to improve the connectivity between the airport and various parts of Chandigarh.

Timings of all CTU buses part of the service are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights.

A CTU service counter has also been set up at the airport to guide passengers about the service and other long-route bus services. The counter will also extend the facility of advance online reservation for CTU’s long route services for onward journey of airport passengers.

Information boards have been installed at the airport regarding the buses’ expected time of arrival. Passengers can submit their feedback with respect to the Airport Shuttle Bus Service by scanning the QR code installed on the buses.