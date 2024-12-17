Menu Explore
SI recruitment: Ex minister seeks rectification in minimum age criteria from 18 to 21 yrs

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 17, 2024 07:46 AM IST

He emphasised the need to revise the age eligibility from the current age of 18 to 28 years to a more practical criteria of 21 to 31 years

Former minister and senior BJP leader Choudhary Sukhnandan Kumar on Monday raised demand regarding age criteria for the posts of police sub inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Addressing media persons here, he pointed out that individuals are typically not graduates by the age of 18, which is a necessary qualification for the job. (iStock)

He emphasised the need to revise the age eligibility from the current age of 18 to 28 years to a more practical criteria of 21 to 31 years.

Addressing media persons here, he pointed out that individuals are typically not graduates by the age of 18, which is a necessary qualification for the job.

“From 2010 onwards the education qualification was changed to graduation from Class 12, but minimum age remained 18 years. This, too, needed to be upscaled. Recently 1,200 positions were filled but no one pointed out this malady,” he said.

He also said that he would take up the matter with J&K administration.

