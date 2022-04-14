Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister
chandigarh news

SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jatinder Singh alias “Babu Singh” is the main accused, said officials.
Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Jatinder Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of 6.90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities, was arrested from Kathua district on April 9. The SIA will probe the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is the main accused, said officials.

Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of 6.90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities, was arrested from Kathua district on April 9.

He was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6.

Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002-2005 and now is the chairman of an organisation ‘Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party’.

Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, was arrested with the hawala money on March 31 from the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu and his questioning revealed that he was tasked by Singh, a resident of Kathua district, to collect the money from Srinagar.

Three persons — Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and S Gurdev Singh and Mohd Shrief Sartaj of Jammu — have also been detained for questioning in connection with the case, police said.

RELATED STORIES

On April 2, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said the politician was absconding and would be traced soon.

Shah had also disclosed the names of his foreign associates, including Javed and Khatib of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Farooq Khan of Toronto (Canada).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP