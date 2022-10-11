Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought to Ludhiana for questioning

The Ludhiana police brought notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria on a production warrant for questioning him regarding supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on Monday. The court remanded the gangster seven days in police custody.

Earlier, the police had brought the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on production warrant in a five-year-old murder case of a cable operator in Harkrishan Vihar of Meharban.

The Ludhiana city police had already arrested his close aide Sandeep Singh Kahlon alias Sona, nephew of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon and Satbir Singh –who had sent shooters to Bathinda for the murder of Moose Wala with the weapons.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was already in the custody of Punjab police in the Moose Wala murder case.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff-2 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate, said that the Ludhiana police had arrested Satbir Singh, a stud farm owner from Amritsar, on June 30. His car was captured in the CCTVs at a filling station in Bathinda with the shooters.

During questioning, Satbir had revealed that his friend Sandeep Singh Kahlon had asked him to drop three men to Bathinda. It was found that Satbir had dropped two shooters, Mandeep Toofan and Manpreet Rayya, along with an unidentified shooter at Bathinda. On the way, they had picked up two bags of weapons. Following the information provided by Satbir, the CIA staff arrested Kahlon on July 9.

The inspector added that during questioning, Kahlon had revealed that he is close to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and he had asked Satbir to drop the shooters following the directions from the gangster.

The inspector further revealed that Kahlon had given shelter to the shooters at his house before they had killed Moose Wala.

The police had made tight security arrangements in the court complex before producing the gangster in the court.

