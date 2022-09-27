Sidhu Moose Wala shooter to be quizzed in gangster Kandowalia’s killing

One of the shooters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing has been brought to Amritsar, from Mansa jail, for questioning in the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, a rival of the Bhagwanpuria group.

Deepak Mundi, who was part of the Haryana shooters’ module that killed Moose Wala, was presented before a local court in Amritsar on Monday and sent to five-day police remand. He had been arrested from the India-Nepal border, along with his two associates, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker, earlier this month.

Kandowalia, whose group had been involved in several gang wars with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group, was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar, in August last year.

Bhagwanpuria had claimed responsibility for the murder on Facebook, and termed it a revenge for Kandowalia’ support to gangsters Vicky Gounder and Devinder Bambiha.

Besides Bhagwanpuria, four assailants, identified as Money Rayya, Mandeep Singh Toofan, Happy Shah, and a Haryana-based man, were booked in the case.

A senior police official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Deepak Mundi had carried out the

recce in this case. Earlier, he and his associates were tasked to kill Kandowaila, but the decision was changed at the last moment. As per our investigation, Bhagwanpuria had been giving directions to them from jail.”

Money Rayya and Mandeep Tufan were arrested on September 16.

“Most of the accused in Moose Wala case are also involved in Kandowalia case,” said the official.

Earlier, Amritsar police had questioned Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi in the Kandowalia case.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said more details will emerge during questioning.