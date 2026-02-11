Sidhu Moosewala’s parents protest at Mansa SSP office over unpaid royalty

The parents of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, staged a sit-in protest outside the Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) office on Wednesday. The couple alleged police apathy regarding their complaint against three digital marketing promoters over an unresolved financial dispute. Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur on dharna outside the Mansa SSP’s office on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, and mother, Charan Kaur, accompanied by their nearly two-year-old son, Shubhdeep, arrived at the district police headquarters as deputy inspector general (DIG), Bathinda Range, Harjeet Singh, was briefing the media on the local law-and-order situation.

The police are yet to respond to the allegations.

The couple claimed that a firm holding the marketing rights to the late rapper’s released tracks has failed to share financial audits and royalty payments for over a year.

“We are being deprived of the income generated by our son’s work. On June 8, 2025, I submitted a complaint against Bunty Bains, Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, and Shabbir Momin to the DGP. It was forwarded to the Mansa SSP for investigation, yet nothing has moved,” Balkaur told reporters.

While the couple declined to disclose the exact amount of the alleged misappropriation, they demanded the immediate registration of a first information report (FIR) against the named individuals.

Balkaur Singh, who is also a Congress leader, said that he had provided the police with evidence vetted by chartered accountants and legal experts.

“It has been over eight months, and the Mansa police have failed to act on the evidence. The police are acting in a biased manner under political pressure from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. We are determined to fight this until justice is served,” he added.