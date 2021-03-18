Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur appointed All India Jat Mahasabha’s state women wing chief
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The All India Jat Mahasabha (AIJM) on Wednesday appointed former MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, as president of its women wing in Punjab.

Announcing her appointment at a press conference in Chandigarh, AIJM national vice-president and Punjab unit chief Harpal Singh Harpura said, “She will work to strengthen the organisation in the state. The decision to appoint her was taken by the national executive at a meeting in Delhi last week.”

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is the national president of AIJM.

Whether her appointment had Amarinder’s approval, Harpura said the AIJM was a non-political organisation and its national executive was bigger than its president. “We were not very active in Punjab in the recent years. We have decided to rebuild the organisational set-up and made several appointments in several district in the recent weeks,” he said.

Navjot Kaur said she would go all out to support the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture reform laws. “What was the urgency to bring these laws during the pandemic without any consultation with the stakeholders? We are with the farmers. We will not let them lose. These laws will have to be repealed,” she said, asking the central government to write off loans of farmers of the state.

Navjot Kaur was a chief parliamentary secretary in the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government in the state before joining the Congress four years ago.

