Sidhwan canal: Ludhiana MC asks astrologers, temple committees for alternative ways to dispose of religious items

With its appeals to public not to throw religious offerings in Sidhwan canal falling on deaf ears, the city’s municipal corporation on Thursday held a meeting with astrologers and members of different temple committees to suggest alternative ways to their clients to dispose of the religious items and keep the water body clean.

Ludhiana MC officials checking the waste being dumped in Sidhwan canal after cleaning in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT file photo)

The civic body organised the workshop in association with Jyotish Jagriti Sangh, Lets Clean Ludhiana Foundation and NGOs City Needs, Marshal Aid to work out ways to stop residents from dumping waste in Sidhwan canal.

During the workshop, the astrologers assured that they will suggest alternate remedies to help prevent polluting the canal. The members also discussed ways to dispose of religious material without dumping the same in flowing water.

“The people alight from high end cars and do not even care to remove the polythene and just throw everything in the water body. We have also seen wedding albums in the water body as the astrologers advise estranged couples to throw these in water post divorce,” said Radhika Jatwani from Lets Clean Ludhiana Foundation.

In the last three months, around 1,200 people have been caught by the civic body officials throwing bags containing religious material and other items in the water body.

The meeting was chaired by MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon and astrologers, including Jagmohan Mahajan, Rajan Sharma, senior vice chairman of Durga Mata mandir trust (near Jagraon bridge) Varinder Mittal, president of Sri Geeta Mata Mandir committee, Vikas Nagar (Pakhowal road) Pardeep Dhall among others participated in the meeting.

Jaitwani, industrialist Mridula Jain, Maneet Diwan from City Needs, Dr Puneet Gupta from Jyotish Jagriti Sangh were also present in the meeting.

Appreciating the efforts put in by Municipal Corporation for cleaning the Sidhwan canal, the astrologers said that dumping of waste, especially plastic in water bodies will not serve any purpose, rather it will result in health issues among the residents and their family members.

They said that apart from dumping the religious material or any other item in the water bodies, there are other remedies too which can be followed by residents for their welfare.

The religious material such as flowers can be disposed of by burning them as per rituals. The ‘hawan ash’ can be used in flower pots, they said.

Similarly, some places should be designated in the city for the residents to hand over religious idols so that those can be disposed of properly as per rituals.

Varinder Mittal from Durga Mata mandir trust (near Jagraon bridge) also volunteered to provide a space to keep the idols in their temple.

The participants also deliberated upon installing hoardings alongside the canal with a message from astrologers to stop residents from dumping waste in the canal.

Sekhon said that the MC has recently cleaned a major portion of the canal within city limits.

1,222 caught dumping waste in the canal

Since January, 1,222 residents have been caught dumping waste in the canal by the team of MC staffers and Marshal Aid volunteers. Hefty challans of up to ₹5,000 have been issued against 239 violators.

The MC officials said that it is surprising that the educated persons from the upper strata of the society have also been caught dumping waste in the canal.