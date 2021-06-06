Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sigh of relief as active cases drop below 3,000 after 60 days in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Sigh of relief as active cases drop below 3,000 after 60 days in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
A medic administers a vaccine to a woman in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Five persons died while 201 tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Ludhiana district.

At 2,827, the number of active cases in Ludhiana fell below 3,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months.

It was on April 7 when the number of active cases was 2,987 and it had been continuously rising ever since.

The total number of Covid cases in the district since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 85,251.

The five deaths reported on Saturday took the total number of fatalities to 2,026.

The deceased included four men and a woman, with two 33-year-old male residents of Mall Road and Haibowal Kalan being the youngest to succumb to the virus.

A 68-year-old woman of Millerganj was the oldest to die, while the other two males, aged 65 and 60, who lost their lives were from Khanna and Rishi Nagar.

The fatality rate in the district is 2.38%, while the recovery rate has shot up to 94.3%.

There are 40 patients currently on ventilator support in the city.

Meanwhile, neither a fresh case nor a casualty related to mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported in the district in the last 24 hours, the health department officials said.

Three patients have recovered from the disease, taking the count of active black fungus cases in the district to 46 on Saturday.

Till now, 92 confirmed cases of black fungus have been reported in the district, of which 12 patients have succumbed.

