Hamirpur, Una among nine rain deficit districts in Himachal Pradesh

After a healthy start, monsoon has weakened significantly in Himachal Pradesh resulting in 32% rain deficit in the last one week.

Traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply may also occur. (HT file)

The onset of monsoon in the hill-state started on June 24 and it rained heavily for three days before it started to weaken.

As per the MeT department, the state recorded actual rainfall of 24.6mm against a normal of 36.3mm from June 27 to July 3. Nine of the 12 districts were rain deficit except Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan.

The highest 100% rain deficit was recorded in Lahul-Spiti which experienced no rains. Hamirpur had a rain deficiency of 79% and Una 65%, Kangra 56%, Mandi 52%, Kinnaur 26%, Chamba 23%, Kullu 13% and Bilaspur 2%.

Shimla got 43% excess rainfall and Sirmaur 20%. Rainfall was normal in Solan. For the last two days, the weather across the state had been largely dry except few places. On Monday, Dehra Gopipur got 69mm rainfall, Guler 62mm, Naina Devi 12mm, Nagrota Surian and Baijanth 6mm each and Mandi 3.8mm.

Yellow alert for July 5 and 6 issued

The Met department has forecast the monsoon intensity to increase from July 4. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening over plains, low hills and mid hills has been issued for July 5 and 6, said Surender Paul Director of Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre.

“Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings and farmers are advised to follow the guidelines issued by the departments concerned, he said adding that traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply may also occur,” said the official.