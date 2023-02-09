Sikh activist-police clash: BKI chief Hawara’s foster father among 6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Blurb: Protesters snatched teargas handgun, ammunition; tried to kill policemen, says Chandigarh Police FIR

The violence reported on Wednesday at the Mohali-Chandigarh border in which 33 cops were injured was part of a “well-thought conspiracy”, claims a first information report (FIR) registered by the Chandigarh Police.

The police have invoked sections of attempt to murder, robbery, rioting and Arms Act in the FIR which names six persons by name, including Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was convicted of assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh, Balwinder Singh of the Lok Adhikar Lehar, Amar Singh Chahal, advocate of Hawara, Dilsher Singh Jandiala, assisting advocate of Hawara, Jaswinder Singh Rajpura, president of the Akaal Youth, a body established under the direction of Hawara, Rupinderjit Singh and others.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Sikh protesters, sitting at the Sector 52-53 dividing road on the Chandigarh-Mohali border since January 7 under the banner of Quami Insaaf Morcha demanding release of Sikh prisoners, tried to force their way to reach Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence. The protesters, attacked police personnel and damaged a water cannon vehicle, a “vajra” (riot-control vehicle), two police jeeps, a fire-fighting vehicle and some other vehicles with swords and sticks.

The FIR says that the assailants were armed with swords, rods, sticks and other sharp-edged weapons and Mohali police restrained them from entering Chandigarh. However, the protesters went on a rampage and charged towards police while riding horses and tractors and attacked them.

“The violent attack on police was part of a well-thought conspiracy. They snatched teargas handgun, its ammunition and attempted to kill policemen while raising of pro-Khalistan slogans,”, reads the FIR released on Thursday by the Chandigarh Police.

A case has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, 323, 307, 392, 397, 427, 120B of the IPC, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Sector 36 police station on statement of Davinder Singh, station house officer, Sector 34 police station, Chandigarh. No arrest have been made so far.

FIR registered in Mohali too

The Mohali police have also registered a case of attempt to murder, rioting, assault on public servants and criminal conspiracy at the Mataur police station against unidentified persons following the complaint of Gabbar Singh, station house officer, Mataur police station.

Tension prevailed on the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Thursday, where the police beefed up security while the protesters staged a sit-in and organised a “paath” after being refused entry into Chandigarh.

On Thursday, two roads -- YPS Chowk to Chandigarh, and Sector 52-53 dividing road, remained out of bounds for residents owing to heavy police deployments and barricading. Apart from setting up the barricades, police personnel used trucks and other heavy vehicles to stop the protesters from entering Chandigarh. On being stopped on the border, the protesters laid siege to the road and organised a paath.

