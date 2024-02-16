Sikh Arts and Film Festival to kick off on Feb 24 in Chandigarh

US-based non-profit organisation Sikhlens Foundation will screen 17 movies in the fifth edition of their annual film festival “Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival, 2024” at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, on February 24. (From left) Sikhlens India festival director Ojaswwee Sharma, Sikhlens founder Bicky Singh and co-founder Gurpreet Kaur sharing details of the event in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In a first, the festival will comprise a feature-length documentary “1947: Brexit India”, apart from 16 more movies, including short films, documentaries and musicals, mostly on stories around the Sikh diaspora, history, culture, heritage and humanitarian work being done by the community.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The free screenings will be held from 11 am to 7 pm.

“The films are from various countries, including India, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan and Peru, which have been chosen by the Sikhlens India festival directorate from the entries received. The festival is being organised in association with the UT department of cultural affairs and other organisations,” said Sikhlens founder Bicky Singh.

“Sikhlens extends educational opportunities, fellowships and scholarships for film-making, preparing the next generation of storytellers in emerging in mainstream film-making, animation, visual effects, augmented realty, broadcast and new media,” said co-founder Gurpreet Kaur.

“The Sikhlens 20204 calendar features work of Canada-based professional artiste Japneet Kaur, who has roots in Chandigarh. Theatre plays, zafarnama readings by school girls, a gatka performance and bhangra will also be part of the event,” said Ojaswwee Sharma, Sikhlens India festival director.