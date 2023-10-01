Sikh granthi makes history, starts US House of Representatives proceedings

In a first, a Sikh granthi from New Jersey offered prayers to start the proceedings of the US House of Representatives. Media spokesman of Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast Harjinder Singh along with granthi Giani Jaswinder Singh (in yellow outfit) speaks to the media on US Congress House Session starting with Sikh prayer for first time in history, in Washington DC on Saturday. (ANI)

Granthi Giani Jaswinder Singh from Pine Hill Gurdwara in New Jersey started the day’s proceedings at the House on Friday. The prayers before the proceedings are normally offered by a Christian priest.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that Singh would start the proceedings. Speaking after the prayers, Congressman Donald Norcross described it as a historic occasion. Jaswinder Singh is the first Sikh chaplain to make prayers in the US House of Representatives.

“The history made today is a reminder that the United States welcomes and values and will remain committed to free expression of religion. Giani Singh has made South Jersey proud today and it is an honour to be a part of this moment with him,” Norcross said.

“Today we are here for a very historic event. Today for the first time ever in the history of US Congress, the House session started with a Sikh prayer. Giani Jaswinder Singh offered the prayer. So, this is a very, very happy occasion for the Sikh community, for the whole global Sikh community...” the media spokesman of Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast Harjinder Singh said.

“We prayed for the members of this Congress who are working for the protection of the free world and all the Americans over here. We wish and pray for the whole of humanity as one race. So this was the message that was given. And so that’s really the universal message of Sikhism” he said

The developments come amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON