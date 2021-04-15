Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sikh jatha from India celebrates Baisakhi at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan
chandigarh news

Sikh jatha from India celebrates Baisakhi at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan

The batch of pilgrims was stuck in Lahore after violence erupted between supporters of a political leader and police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 02:05 AM IST
A Sikh jatha from India offer prayers at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan’s Hasan Abdal city on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

An 818-member Sikh jatha from India celebrated the Khalsa Foundation Day on the occasion of Baisakhi at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan’s Hasan Abdal city on Wednesday.

The batch of pilgrims, which crossed over to the neighbouring country via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday, remained stuck at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore over security concerns.

The jatha reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib on Tuesday night, where the main function was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

“We celebrate Baisakhi on April 14 every year. On Tuesday, the bhog ceremony of akhand path (non-stop continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib) was performed. Then the guests from India and other countries were honoured. The jatha will leave for Nankana Sahib late Wednesday evening,” said Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh on phone.

The PSGPC and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials have made all arrangements for travelling, accommodation, langar, security of the pilgrims, he said. “The jatha will stay in Nankana Sahib for two days. A one night stay at the Kartarpur Sahib has also been arranged for the pilgrims for the first time,” he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong govt’s handling of police firing cases exposes Capt-Badals nexus: Mann

Setback in 2015 police firing case: Bajwa wants Punjab AG to step down, Capt backs Nanda

Behbal Kalan case also hangs in the balance as IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns

Cop with a rebellious streak calls it quits

After visiting the local gurdwaras at Nankana Sahib on Thursday, the jatha will go to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Sheikhupura, the next day, Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on April 17 and 18, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on April 19.

The pilgrims will then visit Gurdwara Rori Sahib and Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore on April 20 and 21, and then will return home the next day.

The pilgrims were stranded at Lahore after violence erupted between the followers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and the police in Lahore on Tuesday morning. They were apprehensive that they wouldn’t be able to reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP