Sikh prisoners release: Dhami approaches SGPC members for next course of action

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday approached the members of the apex gurdwara body to chalk out the next course of action on the issue of release of Sikh prisoners and ensure their active participation in the struggle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SGPC chief conducted meetings with the SGPC members belonging to Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts at the headquarters to plan future strategy for the release of the Sikh prisoners.

Speaking over phone, SGPC member Rajinder Singh Mehta disclosed that a big meeting of all the members has been called on September 2 at Teja Singh Samundri Hall here to give final shape to the next move.

According to SGPC spokesperson, the president, during the meeting on the matter, said that the issue of release of Sikh prisoners is important for the Sikh community and the SGPC is continuously making efforts for the same.

He said the SGPC will intensify the efforts and the next call will be given after holding discussions with members from all the districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SGPC members Alvinder Singh Pakhoke, Harjap Singh, Amarjit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Bhai Manjit Singh, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur, Mangwinder Singh and Gurbachan Singh Karmuwal took part in the meeting.

The apex gurdwara body is yet to hear from the Union government despite repeated demands for the release of Sikh prisoners.

SGPC chief-led joint Panthic committee had earlier sent a letter to the office of the Prime Minister, seeking appointment with him over this issue, but they have got no reply so far.

Along with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)members, which controls it, the gurdwara body staged a big protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20. Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, it staged protests outside district headquarters in Punjab and gave memorandums addressed to the PM and deputy commissioners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SGPC faces opposition over plan to sell gurdwara’s 3.5 acre land

The SGPC is facing opposition from the Sikh segments over its plan to sell 3.5 acre land, which is the property of historic gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib at Tarn Taran.

This land is located on prime location in Tarn Taran town and the SGPC advertised its auction notice in the newspapers on Saturday. The Sikh organisations, including Khalra Mission Organisation, are opposing this move and criticising the SGPC. They are doubting the intention of the SGPC behind this move as the land is costly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON