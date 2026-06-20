Sikh Regiment inks pact with GNDU for Agniveers’ higher education

In a step towards empowering Agniveers through higher education and skill development, the Sikh Regiment has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar.

VC Karamjeet Singh and Brigadier Digvijay Singh, commandant of the Sikh Regimental Centre in Ramgarh Cantonment, Jharkhand, after signing the MoU in Amritsar. (HT)

The MoU was signed during a ceremony held at the varsity on Wednesday in the presence of vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh and Brigadier Digvijay Singh, commandant of the Sikh Regimental Centre in Ramgarh Cantonment, Jharkhand.

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The partnership will enable Agniveers serving in the Sikh Regiment to pursue higher education alongside their military duties. Under the initiative, Agniveers will have access to diploma programmes that can be completed within six months, as well as undergraduate degree programs such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), which can be completed within three years, an army spokesperson said.

He added that the initiative aimed to enhance the academic qualifications, professional competencies and long-term career prospects of Agniveers, equipping them with valuable skills for both military and civilian careers.

“This collaboration reflects the Sikh Regiment’s enduring commitment to the holistic development and welfare of its soldiers. It also aligns with the Government of India’s vision of creating a skilled, educated and future-ready youth force capable of contributing effectively to nation-building,” the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh described the collaboration as a significant step towards empowering the youth serving the nation under the Agnipath Scheme. He said the university intended to expand this initiative by establishing similar partnerships with other regiments and formations of the Indian Army. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh described the collaboration as a significant step towards empowering the youth serving the nation under the Agnipath Scheme. He said the university intended to expand this initiative by establishing similar partnerships with other regiments and formations of the Indian Army. {{/usCountry}}