Punjab: Nihang chased, hacked to death on Ludhiana street, attackers absconding

A nihang (Sikh warrior), Baldev Singh, was hacked to death near Daba police station in Ludhiana on Thursday night, police said.

A nihang (Sikh warrior), Baldev Singh, was hacked to death near Daba police station in Ludhiana on Thursday night. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baldev Singh’s family members told the police that he was unwell and going to see a doctor when the accused intercepted him on Sua raod and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Baldev, who worked as a driver, ran for his life but the assailants hacked him to death on the street before fleeing.

Also read: Punjab: Giani Harpreet Singh quits as Akal Takht acting jathedar, Raghbir Singh new head

The police reached the spot and initiated investigation after registering a case of murder against the unidentified assailants.

The family members said that Baldev Singh along with residents of his colony was distributing sweetened water at a ‘chabeel (stall)’ on Wednesday when he had an argument with passers-by. Baldev Singh assaulted them with a lathi, they said, adding thatthey feared the men were behind the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh said that the police were scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the assailants.