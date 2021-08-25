Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Silver ornament worth 70,000 stolen from Ludhiana temple

Haibowal police have launched an investigation and identified the accused after scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the temple
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:15 AM IST
A man stole a silver ornament from a temple in Naseeb Enclave, police said on Tuesday.

The stolen item was a snake made of silver and installed on the ‘shivling’, which was worth 70,000.

Haibowal police have launched an investigation and identified the man after scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the temple.

The accused is Prince, a resident of Chandan Nagar in Haibowal.

The FIR in the case was lodged on the statement of Des Raj, a devotee. He told the police that he noticed the missing silver snake from the shivling when he went to the temple to pay obeisance on Monday.

He said the priest and members of the temple management committee were immediately informed, who further alerted the police.

The priest of the temple estimated the cost of the silver snake around 70,000. He added that renovation work was going on in the temple. “Labourers were painting the walls on the first floor,” he added.

On scanning the CCTV footage, they found that a man wearing a cap entered the temple around 1.30pm and stole the snake before fleeing on the scooter he had parked outside the temple.

Sub-Inspector Bhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said they have identified the accused through the CCTV footage. A hunt is on to arrest the accused, he added.

