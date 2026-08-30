Singer’s murder: Probe focus narrows to 2 Haryana suspects

The focus of the investigation into the daylight murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan, 32, is on two Haryana-based men suspected of being contract killers, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Saturday. Investigators are examining their possible links to the four assailants captured on CCTV fleeing the scene after shooting Baliyan outside a gym in Shamli on Wednesday evening, senior police officials said.

Baliyan, a resident of Bantikhera village, was shot outside a gym in the Kotwali area between 6:45 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday. (HT)

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The UP Police have formed eight teams, including the Special Task Force, to crack the case, with several conducting raids at multiple locations in Haryana. Meerut zone ADG Bhanu Bhaskar reviewed the probe with senior officers in Shamli and said police were close to identifying the accused and had made progress in tracing the weapons allegedly used in the murder.

Baliyan, a resident of Bantikhera village, was shot outside a gym in the Kotwali area between 6:45 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed four men following him as he moved towards his Scorpio SUV before opening fire. Investigators are correlating footage from different cameras with forensic evidence to establish the exact sequence of events and the number of rounds fired. Police suspect the attackers may have travelled from Haryana to Shamli and fled towards the neighbouring state, making their inter-state movement a key component of the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Threat to another singer under scanner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Threat to another singer under scanner {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are also examining a recent threat issued to another Haryanvi singer, Masoom Sharma, allegedly demanding that he remove a song that had angered some people. Police are checking whether the threat has any connection with Baliyan’s murder or represents a separate dispute.

Baliyan’s songs, social-media activity, professional rivalries and previous disputes are also being scrutinised. A purported social-media post by a person identifying himself as Bholu Shahpuria, allegedly linked to the gang of slain gangster Gogi, claimed responsibility for the killing. Police are verifying its authenticity and the identity of its author.

SP MP meets Baliyan family, Akhilesh talks to father

Iqra Hasan, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Kairana, and her brother, Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan, visited Baliyan’s family and expressed condolences on Friday evening.

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Iqra facilitated a telephone conversation between Baliyan’s father, Satvir Singh, and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who assured the family of support in its fight for justice.

Iqra questioned how the attackers managed to escape after the shooting and why an immediate state-wide blockade could not prevent their escape.