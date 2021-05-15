Single-day Covid recoveries surpass new cases as 8,446 recuperate in Punjab

For the first time in the past one-and-a-half-month, Punjab’s single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections on Friday, with 8,446 people having recuperated from Covid, even as the total caseload reached 4,83,984 with 8,068 fresh cases, according to a media bulletin released by the health department.

The state’s positivity rate also dropped to 11.29%, the lowest in the past seven days with Punjab conducting 71,470 tests, the highest in a day.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 79,359 from 79,950 on Thursday.

The state reported 180 more fatalities, pushing the death toll to 11,477. A maximum of 23 deaths were witnessed in Amritsar, 19 in Ludhiana and 18 in Bathinda.

Ludhiana topped the chart with 1,320 fresh cases, followed by 988 in Bathinda, 661 in Mohali, 570 in Patiala, 551 in Jalandhar, 486 in Pathankot, 451 in Fazilka, 408 in Amritsar, 403 in Muktsar, 358 in Hohiarpur, 258 in Gurdaspur, 258 in Mansa, 236 in Sangrur, 229 in Ferozepur, 176 in Farikdot, 167 in Ropar, 166 in Kapurthala, 135 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 112 in SBS Nagar, 70 in Moga, 53 in Barnala and 12 in Tarn Taran.

Bathinda registered maximum positivity rate of 21.60%, followed by 18.38% in Pathankot, 17.9% in Mohali and 16.11% in Muktsar.

