Sinha inaugurates industrial unit of Eveready Industries India Limited

LG Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a ₹200 crore industrial unit by Eveready Industries India Limited in Samba and said the plant will create local jobs, boost ancillary units, generate opportunities for women, youth and make a significant contribution to the economic growth of the Union Territory. Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurates the Eveready Industries India Limited’s new industrial unit, in Samba on Wednesday. (ANI)

He said that inauguration of Eveready’s plant, along with the changed atmosphere in the UT, reflects the sustained efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership a new destiny has been written for Jammu Kashmir and his vision has turned the dream of a prosperous UT into reality.

The LG said that across Samba, Kathua, Jammu and many parts of Kashmir, the industrial revolution we were witnessing today was a living symbol of new era for Jammu Kashmir. “In the past 5 years, the scale of industrial development has moved beyond mere economic figures and become the most powerful medium of transformation across Union territory,” he added.

He said in financial year 2025-26 alone, J&K attracted investment of ₹5,824 crore—13 times more the average investment recorded before 2021.

Mohit Burman, non-executive director, Eveready Industries India Limited, said that the state-of-the-art greenfield facility will generate around 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities at full scale in the region adding that the company also aims to contribute to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.