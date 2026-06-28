Sinha reviews Amarnath yatra arrangements; police conduct mock security, rescue drills

With just four days to go for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, J&K lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), on Sunday reviewed security and infrastructure arrangements for the yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviews health, lodging, and other essential facilities at the Baltal base camp, in Ganderbal on Sunday. (ANI)

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Sinha visited Baltal base camp in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, one of the two main routes through which the yatra takes place annually.

“Today, I chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Together with senior officials, I examined the infrastructure, security measures, and overall arrangements to ensure that all preparations are complete,” Sinha said on X.

Every year hundreds of thousands of devotees, from across the country, visit the Amarnath cave shrine situated at a height of 3,880 metre in the Himalayas, passing through treacherous mountain routes, glaciers and ice fed streams. Pahalgam is the main base camp of the yatra through south Kashmir, while Baltal is the other through central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

This year Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28.

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{{^usCountry}} Thousands of security forces from across the board including police, CRPF, ITBP and army are securing the yatra at multiple fronts while administration is also ensuring fool proof arrangements. “I have instructed all the stakeholder departments to make certain that all amenities are in place and that devotees of Lord Shiva are welcomed into an environment that is safe, comfortable, and well-organized,” Sinha said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thousands of security forces from across the board including police, CRPF, ITBP and army are securing the yatra at multiple fronts while administration is also ensuring fool proof arrangements. “I have instructed all the stakeholder departments to make certain that all amenities are in place and that devotees of Lord Shiva are welcomed into an environment that is safe, comfortable, and well-organized,” Sinha said {{/usCountry}}

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“My priority is that every pilgrim can enjoy the spiritual journey and leave with a truly enriching and fulfilling experience. The sacred yatra is a moment of faith, and shared joy. I want the arrangements to reflect that spirit, ensuring that the yatris are well cared for,” he said.

The security agencies are conducting continuous mock drills to ensure a secure yatra. Mock drills were conducted at multiple places enroute the pilgrimage particularly in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.

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“The exercises focused on mountain rescue, casualty evacuation and emergency response, reinforcing our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Yatra for all pilgrims,” a police spokesperson said.

Police also conducted a mock drill simulating a grenade attack scenario at Grend, Aishmuqam in Anantnag.

“The drill involved a simulated grenade attack, followed by immediate area sanitisation, evacuation of civilians, casualty management, traffic regulation, cordoning of the affected area, and search operations,” the spokesperson said.

In the district’s Langabal, Pahalgam, a mock drill based on a simulated sniper attack scenario was also held to assess and enhance the operational readiness of security forces.

“The mock drill witnessed the active participation of Police, CRPF, Health Department, Fire & Emergency Services, SDRF, and other stakeholder agencies, reflecting a high level of coordination and preparedness among all responding teams,” the spokesperson said.

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In Ganderbal, police conducted comprehensive mock drills at multiple strategic locations across the district.