Sinthan Pass tunnel to create all-weather connectivity between Kishtwar-Anantnag

The much awaited all-weather connectivity between Kishtwar district in Jammu and Anantnag district of Kashmir is all set to become a reality with ₹3,567-crore Singhpora–Vailoo tunnel project under Sinthan Pass as National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has invited bids for its construction.

It includes construction of a 10.331-km left tunnel tube and a 10.363-km right tunnel tube, along with approach roads and other associated infrastructure. (HT Photo for representation)

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Once completed, the project will provide all-weather connectivity between Kishtwar in the Chenab Valley and Anantnag in south Kashmir, cutting travel time by at least three hours and reducing the distance by almost 50 km. Hitherto, travellers have traversed the treacherous Sinthan Top route, which is rife with glaciers and the dilapidated NH 244 at an altitude of around 12,500 ft, which frequently remains closed during winter due to heavy snowfall.

According to a notice inviting bids by NHIDCL, the 38.611-km highway package will be executed in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

It includes construction of a 10.331-km left tunnel tube and a 10.363-km right tunnel tube, along with approach roads and other associated infrastructure. The stipulated construction period is 60 months, followed by a 120-month maintenance period. The project will connect Chhatroo in Kishtwar district with Vailoo in Anantnag district.

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{{^usCountry}} The eastern approach from Chhatroo to the tunnel portal will cover 17.088 km, while the western approach towards Vailoo will extend for 11.160 km, including the portal section. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The eastern approach from Chhatroo to the tunnel portal will cover 17.088 km, while the western approach towards Vailoo will extend for 11.160 km, including the portal section. {{/usCountry}}

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The eastern portal near Singhpora will be located at an elevation of around 2,243 metres and the western portal at Gadole at approximately 2,404 metres.

The tunnel will have a nine-metre carriageway, footpaths and dedicated emergency facilities. The two tubes will be interconnected through cross-passages at intervals of about 500 metres to facilitate pedestrian movement and emergency evacuation.

The tunnel will have semi-transverse ventilation, fire detection and firefighting systems, CCTV surveillance, emergency communication facilities, traffic-control systems, lighting, drainage and waterproofing arrangements.

To meet any fire eventuality, fire hydrants will be installed at intervals of 250 metres, besides hose connections and fire extinguishers at shorter intervals.

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It may be stated here that the long awaited project, which had been originally approved in 2017 has faced repeated delays, which in turn has resulted in its cost escalation.

Project overview

Project & route: ₹3,567-crore twin-tube tunnel on NH-244 (Chhatroo, Kishtwar to Vailoo, Anantnag)

Core benefit: All-weather connectivity, bypassing the hazardous, snow-prone 12,500 ft Sinthan Top

Travel impact: Shortens the route by nearly 50 km and slashes travel time by at least 3 hours

Project scale: 38.611 km total package featuring a 9 metre carriageway, footpaths

Timeline: 5-year construction period followed by a 10-year maintenance contract