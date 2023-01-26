Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sippy Sidhu murder case: Court order on applications filed by Kalyani’s defence on Jan 30

Sippy Sidhu murder case: Court order on applications filed by Kalyani's defence on Jan 30

Published on Jan 26, 2023

Arguments were also heard on the application for initiation of contempt proceedings against all officials responsible for not preserving video/audiography in the Sippy Sidhu murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A local Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on January 30 issue an order regarding applications filed in court by the defence of Kalyani Singh in the Sippy Sidhu murder case.

The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday in the court of special judicial magistrate Sukhdev Singh. Arguments were heard on applications filed by the defence including a direction to CBI to supply copies of evidence collected by Chandigarh police during investigation, to retain/preserve the video/audiography conducted during Singh’s remand period between June 15 and 21, 2022.

Arguments were also heard on the application for initiation of contempt proceedings against all officials responsible for not preserving video/audiography and to merge the supplementary final report filed under section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with the final report submitted in the court on December 7 2020.

The case has been adjourned to January 30. The court will pronounce orders on the applications except for the merging application.

