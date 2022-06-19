Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI to produce Kalyani in court on June 19

After four days of custodial interrogation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will produce Kalyani Singh in court on Sunday in connection with the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu.

Kalyani, 36, daughter of justice Sabina Singh, the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court, was arrested on June 15, after she was found “evasive and deceptive”, along with evidence of her presence at the Sector-27 park where Sippy was murdered on September 20, 2015.

CBI had told the court after her arrest that they had found documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani and Sippy were close and their romantic relationship had turned sour. CBI had informed the court that they had procured CCTV footage showing Kalyani and an unidentified person escaping from the park after Sippy was shot multiple times.

Since his murder, Sippy’s family had been accusing Kalyani of being involved in the crime, as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

Want to meet her face to face : Sippy’s kin

“We want to meet her face to face and also be part of the proceedings,” said Sippy’s brother Jasman Preet Singh, 37, and mother Deepinder Kaur, 65, residents of Phase 3B2, Mohali.

The family has alleged that Kalyani had been calling Sippy to meet her multiple times since September 18, hours after he had returned from Canada. She had even gone to his office, where they had an argument, as per the staff.