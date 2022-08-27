Sippy Sidhu murder: HC summons CBI’s case record
The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after the CBI said it wished to present certain facts about the case before the court made a decision on the accused Kalyani Singh’s bail plea.
The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned records pertaining to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015.
Kalyani, the daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court for bail on July 27 after her plea was dismissed by a trial court. She was arrested on June 15 after the CBI found her responses to be “evasive and deceptive.”
The CBI has opposed Kalyani’s bail arguing that if given bail she would “definitely” try to influence, threaten, desist or win over the witnesses. The investigating agency has claimed that it has found strong evidence of Kalyani’s presence at the Sector-27 park where the 34-year-old victim, an old friend of hers, was shot dead on September 20, 2015.
Sippy’s family has alleged that Kalyani had him murdered as they had turned down her marriage proposal. The CBI had registered an FIR on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration. Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Chandigarh Police.
The court while posting the matter for hearing on September 2, ordered that it be ensured that record is produced before the court and further directed that the investigating officer of the case also be present.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
