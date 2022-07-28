Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani applies for bail, HC asks parties if they have any objection to hearing
A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Wednesday asked different parties to submit their responses by August 1 if they had any objections to the assigned bench taking up the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, the daughter of a Himachal Pradesh high court judge, arrested for the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sippy Sidhu.
The matter was listed for hearing before justice Anoop Chitkara, who comes from the Himachal Pradesh high court. Kalyani’s mother justice Sabina is currently posted at the Himachal Pradesh high court, but was elevated as judge at the Punjab and Haryana high court.
Kalyani, 36, was arrested on June 15 after she was found “evasive and deceptive” in her responses by the CBI during the probe. The CBI claimed that it had found strong evidence of her presence at the Sector-27 park where Sippy, 34, an old friend of the accused, was shot dead on September 20, 2015. On July 13, a Chandigarh CBI court had rejected her bail plea observing that the investigation was at a crucial stage and there was every apprehension of her pressurising the witnesses.
Her bail plea before the high court argues that the trial court failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020”.
CBI in December 2020 had itself admitted that the “investigation conducted till date revealed no direct evidence” against her. The plea also claims that the petitioner has been targeted only on the basis of allegations levelled by Sippy’s family.
It argues that the court ignored the fact that the petitioner had all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence. It has also been argued that CBI has no material evidence to establish that Kalyani had communication with Sippy for a meeting at the Sector-27 park on the fateful day.
Sippy’s family has also become a party to the case and has engaged human rights lawyer and senior advocate RS Bains to represent them in high court.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
