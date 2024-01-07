Sirsa varsity prof accused of harassment: Received plaints earlier too, but charges proved wrong, says registrar

After the Sirsa police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations against a professor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) following an anonymous letter accusing him of sexually harassing 500 female students, the university registrar claimed that they had received anonymous letters earlier too and every time the allegations were proven wrong. According to university sources, the authorities had received the first letter against the accused teacher in June last year and two anonymous letters were sent to the Haryana governor in 2023. These letters were sent to the CDLU authorities to conduct a probe.

CDLU registrar Rajesh Bansal said they had received four anonymous letters since 2023 and every time, the allegations were found to be false in the internal committee’s probe.

“This time, the allegations are more serious as 500 female students were mentioned in the letter and we are cooperating with the police in the case,” he added.

“All anonymous letters were delivered from a post office in Khairpur on Hisar-Sirsa road and serious allegations of harassment were raised,” said a senior functionary of the Sirsa university. However, the allegations against the accused teacher were found false during an internal committee probe.

The special investigation team, led by Sirsa ASP Deepti Garg and three women inspectors, is probing the case and they recorded statements of some professors on Saturday and many of the teaching staff did not appear before the SIT.

Three days ago, an anonymous letter was sent to the university’s V-C, the Haryana women commission, the Haryana governor, the chief minister and other authorities in which the female students accused a professor of sexually harassing them. The girls alleged that the professor tried to molest them and used to call them to his office.

The professor said a false and malicious campaign had been launched against him and he is ready for any probe. “I am being targeted by some people because of my activeness in university work. I am ready for any probe. This is political vendetta,” he added.