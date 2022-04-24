Sister Shivani delivers talk at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh

Globally-renowned Brahmakumari, Sister Shivani, delivered a talk on “being stable in an unstable world” at Tagore Theatre on Saturday. The Brahmakumaris, a spiritual and meditative university based in Sector 33, Chandigarh, had organized the event where Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest. “Brahmakumaris deserve congratulations for their stellar work in the field of spiritual awakening and spreading peace and mental stability in the world,” the governor said.

PUTA seeks adoption of central service rules

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has written to the vice-chancellor, requesting that adoption of the central service rules for varsity teachers be made part of the agenda in the forthcoming senate meeting. PUTA in its letter requested that the central service rules be adopted in toto for PU teachers as well. The teachers are awaiting pay scales as per the UGC Seventh Pay Commission, as the Punjab government has not adopted it yet.

Two-day conference hosted by PU

A two-day international introductory conference on the fundamentals in craniofacial surgery was conducted at Panjab University on Saturday under the aegis of AO CMF, a worldwide network of clinicians from the fields of oral and maxillofacial surgery, plastic surgery, ENT, head and neck surgery, ophthalmology, and neurosurgery. The conference was attended by more than 80 trainees and surgeons from Italy and more than 10 Indian states.

College principal gets award of honour

The youth welfare department of Panjab University held an annual award ceremony to felicitate students who performed well at the 62nd Inter-zonal and zonal youth festival. Agnese Dhillon, principal of Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, was conferred with an award of honour.

Beopar Mandal seeks one-time scheme to dispose pending VAT cases

A delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) called on UT assistant excise taxation commissioner (AETC) Randhir Singh and sought that a one-time scheme be implemented on the Punjab pattern to dispose off pending VAT assessment cases.

Chandumajra slams Punjab government

Former member Parliament and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra has sought that farmers who suffered losses due to low yield of wheat this year be compensated under Natural Disaster Management Act. He slammed the government for its apathy towards the plight of farmers.

Bicycle thief lands in Chandigarh Police net

Police have arrested a man while riding a bicycle stolen from Industrial Area on Thursday. After questioning him, 11 more bicycles were recovered. The accused has been identified as Vikas Sharma, 27, of Sector 28-C. Officials privy to the matter said that he is unemployed and was trying to sell these bicycles. The accused was produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.