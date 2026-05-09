SIT files chargesheet in Farooq Abdullah assassination bid case

A special investigation team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday filed a 600-page chargesheet in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Jammu, in a case related to assassination bid on National Conference (NC) chief and former chief minister (CM) Farooq Abdullah at Royal Park, Greater Kailash, on March 11.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. (File)

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Chargesheet mentioned stated that the accused harboured bad blood against the former CM for two decades and was looking for an opportunity to eliminate him.

“The chargesheet stated that the accused held Abdullah responsible for terrorism in Kashmir, the mass exodus of Hindus from the valley, and the usurping of their land by the radicals. The accused strongly felt that terrorism broke out in 1989 when Farooq was CM and he did nothing to contain it,” a police officer said.

The firing incident occurred in the Greater Kailash area on March 11 as Abdullah and deputy CM Surinder Choudhary were leaving a marriage function. CCTV cameras caught the incident. Footage showed the gunman approaching Abdullah from behind and firing a shot at him with his licenced pistol from very close range. Security, however, thwarted the attempt and took the accused - identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamyal - into custody. A case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Gangya police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Jammu inspector general BS Tuti formed the seven-member SIT on March 14, under the then deputy inspector general (DIG), Jammu, Samba Kathua range Shiv Kumar Sharma, who is currently posted as DIG of the Udhampur-Reasi range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jammu inspector general BS Tuti formed the seven-member SIT on March 14, under the then deputy inspector general (DIG), Jammu, Samba Kathua range Shiv Kumar Sharma, who is currently posted as DIG of the Udhampur-Reasi range. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He chose wedding ceremony of a close relative to carry out his plan but timely intervention by people around the NC chief foiled his attempt,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He chose wedding ceremony of a close relative to carry out his plan but timely intervention by people around the NC chief foiled his attempt,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The office informed that although the chargesheet has been filed before the CJM, Jammu, the case will subsequently be shifted to the court of the district and sessions judge. May 19 is the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The office informed that although the chargesheet has been filed before the CJM, Jammu, the case will subsequently be shifted to the court of the district and sessions judge. May 19 is the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria ...Read More A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. Read Less

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