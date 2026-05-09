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SIT files chargesheet in Farooq Abdullah assassination bid case

Chargesheet mentioned stated that the accused harboured bad blood against the former CM for two decades and was looking for an opportunity to eliminate him

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:16 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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A special investigation team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday filed a 600-page chargesheet in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Jammu, in a case related to assassination bid on National Conference (NC) chief and former chief minister (CM) Farooq Abdullah at Royal Park, Greater Kailash, on March 11.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. (File)

Chargesheet mentioned stated that the accused harboured bad blood against the former CM for two decades and was looking for an opportunity to eliminate him.

“The chargesheet stated that the accused held Abdullah responsible for terrorism in Kashmir, the mass exodus of Hindus from the valley, and the usurping of their land by the radicals. The accused strongly felt that terrorism broke out in 1989 when Farooq was CM and he did nothing to contain it,” a police officer said.

The firing incident occurred in the Greater Kailash area on March 11 as Abdullah and deputy CM Surinder Choudhary were leaving a marriage function. CCTV cameras caught the incident. Footage showed the gunman approaching Abdullah from behind and firing a shot at him with his licenced pistol from very close range. Security, however, thwarted the attempt and took the accused - identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamyal - into custody. A case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Gangya police station.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SIT files chargesheet in Farooq Abdullah assassination bid case
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