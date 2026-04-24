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SIT probe on, attackers lodged in Udhampur prison: SDPO Banihal

Tanveer was ferrying cattle from Jammu to his native village in Ramban, with due permissions, when the four accused intercepted him and attacked him

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:58 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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The body of Tanveer Ahmed Chopan, 18, remains missing since the April 12 incident when he, in a bid to escape attacker, allegedly cow vigilantes, had jumped into a stream, even as the attachers have been sent to judicial custody and lodged in Udhampur jail.

The administration on Thursday pressed an excavator with an extended arm, the DSP informed. (File)

“The body has not been traced so far but searches have been intensified,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surinder Singh Billoria, who heads the SIT constituted in the case.

Tanveer was ferrying cattle from Jammu to his native village in Ramban, with due permissions, when the four accused intercepted him and attacked him. He jumped into the rivulet (Bisleri Nullah) near Makerkoot and remains missing since then. Four arrested were made and a case was registered.

They were identified as Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Digvijay Singh, and Kewal Singh—two residents of Seri Ramban and two of Ramban town.

The administration on Thursday pressed an excavator with an extended arm, the DSP informed. “The searchers tried to divert the water with the help of JCB machine but the flow of water is strong. Success so far has eluded us,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SIT probe on, attackers lodged in Udhampur prison: SDPO Banihal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SIT probe on, attackers lodged in Udhampur prison: SDPO Banihal
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