Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIT quizzes Parkash Badal for more than 2 hours in Kotkapura police firing case
chandigarh news

SIT quizzes Parkash Badal for more than 2 hours in Kotkapura police firing case

Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister of Punjab in 2015 when the incidents of desecration of religious texts and subsequent police firing on people protesting over the issue occured in Faridkot.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal was questioned by the SIT(HT Photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday questioned former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for nearly two-and-a-half hours in his official MLA flat in Chandigarh in connection to the probe related to 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, people familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

The Akali Dal supremo was summoned in Mohali earlier on Wednesday but he sought a change of date citing ill health. “Badal is keen to fulfil his legal and constitutional duties as a law-abiding citizen of the country,” Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal said pointing out that the former Punjab chief minister was still unwell.

High drama as Badal objects to questioning by non-SIT member

Vijay Singla, the state’s prosecutor who accompanied the SIT was also at the meeting, but his presence irked Badal who objected saying that he was not part of the probe team. SAD leaders Prem Singh Chadumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Dr Daljeet Cheema also said that Singla was sent to keep tabs on the SIT questioning. Singla asked the former CM regarding his role in the 2015 firing case but following Badal’s objection he did not ask any more questions, according to a report by HT.

Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister of Punjab in 2015 when the incidents of desecration of religious texts and subsequent police firing on people protesting over the issue occured in Faridkot. The Punjab government in May 2021 set up a new SIT on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The SIT led by additional director of police LK Yadav quashed the report submitted by the first SIT led by inspector general Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in April.

The new SIT is probing two FIRs which were registered on October 14 in 2015 and August 7 in 2018 with relation to the Kotkapura firing incident. The SIT has already questioned former DGP Sumedh Saini along with other police officers. The previous SIT also questioned the former chief minister who called the probe ‘politically motivated’ and said that the probe was initiated to defame him. A separate probe in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case is also underway. Police fired at demonstrators who were protesting the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parkash singh badal kotkapura firing case
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP