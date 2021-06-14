SIT summons Badal in Kotkapura firing case

The Punjab Police newly formed special investigation team (SIT) has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on June 16 in connection with 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

Confirming the development, a lawyer, who was part of the defence team, said Badal has been asked to appear in person with relevant records before the SIT on June 16 at 10am at the PSPCL rest house, Phase-8, Mohali.

The SIT headed by additional director general of police (vigilance bureau) LK Yadav, along with other two members --- Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal and Faridkot range DIG Surjit Singh --- has recently questioned a number of persons, including former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and former Akali MLA from Kotkapura Mantar Singh Brar.

The SIT has also moved court seeking permission to conduct narco, lie-detector tests and brain mapping on Saini, suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal and then Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had on April 9 quashed all reports filed by the previous SIT headed by the inspector general of police (now retired) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in the case. The state government constituted the new three-member SIT that has been directed to complete the investigation within six months.