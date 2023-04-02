HPSSC paper leak: SIT likely to complete probe in 15 days

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau would likely complete the probe into the paper leak scandal that rocked the state within next 15 days.

The SIT has scrutinised the documents and other evidence in 19 out of 22 recruitment exams that were under scanner.

The SIT has scrutinised the documents and other evidence in 19 out of 22 recruitment exams that were under scanner.

Director general of police (vigilance) G Siva Kumar, who heads the SIT, said that the consequent to the ongoing probe the bureau would soon register FIR into paper leak of three more recruitment exam conducted by now disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur.

He said that papers of 30 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) were leaked.

“So far five FIRs have been registered and 15 people have been arrested in the scam,” said Kumar, adding that the bureau will also seek permission from the government under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to book top officials of the erstwhile HPSSC.

He said that the ex-secretary of HPSSC had been called several times for questioning and further inquiry was going on against him. Kumar said that the ex-secretary had a key role in the HPSSC as he was also the controller of examination.

“The scam took place in his tenure and investigating officer would decide when to arrest him,” he said.

A team from vigilance bureau’s Hamirpur police station had unearthed the paper leak racket on December 23 last year when a candidate of junior office assistant exam filed a complaint that some people promised to provide him the solved question paper of the exam in lieu of money.

In the raid conducted after the complaint the vigilance bureau had arrested Uma Azad, a senior superintendent in the secrecy branch of the HPSSC, her two sons, a tout and two candidates.

The vigilance sleuths had also recovered question papers of two more exams from Azad’s house. After the scam came to fore, the vigilance bureau formed and SIT to probe the paper leak case while the state government first suspended the functioning of the HPSSC and dissolved it in February.

Meanwhile, Kumar said that the bureau was getting more complaints from private individuals alleging paper leak in many more cases and the bureau is investigating the matters diligently.

So far, the vigilance bureau has registered FIRs into the paper leak of exams for the posts of JOA (IT), junior auditor, computer operator, traffic inspector, and art (drawing) teacher.