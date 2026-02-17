SIT to probe ‘benami’ land deals at Gaggal Airport, Gagret: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said a special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to probe the “benami” land deals at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district and Gagret in Una district. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the ongoing budget session, in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Responding to a question raised by Gagret MLA Rakesh Kalia, CM Sukhu assured strict action against the “gangs” involved in “benami” land deals at Gaggal airport and Gagret, adding that if anyone has made benami transactions, their land will be confiscated and compensation will not be given and strict action will be taken. “The state government is taking strict action against corruption and will also take action against irregularities in the purchase and sale of land at Gaggal Airport and Gagret,” he said.

The CM asked the legislator to provide any documents he possesses regarding these matters to the SIT.

Earlier, in response to the original question, the CM said that over ₹1,460 crore has been distributed to 4,649 people so far under the proposed land acquisition for the expansion of Gaggal Airport in Kangra. This amount has been transferred to the affected people’s bank accounts as per the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, he said.

Speaking in the assembly, Kalia made serious allegations against a former Uttarakhand official, alleging that he was involved in an alleged attempt to overthrow the state government. The MLA further alleged that the official was exploiting local people and was “introducing the culture of Uttar Pradesh into the state”.

Kalia said that a complaint of ₹8 lakh fraud was filed against the said persons, but the probe into the matter was not progressing. He said that large-scale benami transactions were taking place, first in Gagret and now around Gaggal Airport. He demanded an investigation and strict action against the culprits.

The CM assured that stern action will be taken after an SIT probe and directed that the copies of the case be submitted to him and the DGP.

Vacant posts for persons with disability echoes in the house

Himachal Pradesh health minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday informed the assembly that out of 1,469 posts for persons with disability, in state, only 101 posts have been filled.

Shandil, replying to a question by Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar, said the reason was lack of “suitable candidates”.

Kumar had sought details of the posts reserved for persons with disabilities from Class I to Class IV categories that are lying vacant in various departments.

Underground ducts being constructed in Shimla are completely safe: CM

In response to a question of the BJP MLA from Barsar assembly constituency, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, the CM clarified that underground ducts being constructed in Shimla for electricity and telecom cables and water pipes are completely safe and will not cause any harm to the city.

Sukhu said, “The ducts are being constructed to enhance the aesthetics of the hill state capital. Once the work is done, the problem of overhead wires in Shimla, would be resolved and there would be no more digging of roads to lay electric telephone wires and water pipes.”

He shared that the ducts from Chota Shimla – Scandal Point to Chaura Maidan are being constructed at a cost of ₹150 crore and assured “there would be no compromise on the quality”.

Before question hour, leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised the issue of questions by opposition not being taken up in the House.

Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania responded by stating that they are facing issues with the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) system and the issue had been raised with the Lok Sabha speaker.

He also assured that questions by all members would be taken up in upcoming meetings. He said that we are contemplating to revive the e-vidhan sabha module and simultaneously be in NEVA.