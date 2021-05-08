Situation critical in Punjab, Haryana, UT; consider reorientation of O2 supply: HC

The Haryana high court Friday said that situation appears to be critical in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and directed the Centre to consider reorientation of the supply of oxygen from various plants in such a manner that the allocated quantity reaches the respective states before already allotted quota is exhausted to avoid loss of life.

The order was passed by the high court after it was apprised by Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda that Punjab requires 300 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen whereas the Centre has allocated to it 227 MT, which is also not reaching the state. “Sufficient number of containers are not allotted to transport the same. Besides, Punjab needs 600 doses of Tocilizumab which is considered as life saving drug in critical cases,” Nanda had told court, adding that there is shortage of vaccinate too, especially in the age group of above 45 years of age.

There is a shortfall of 32 lakh of doses. In total, 2.64 crores doses are required in Punjab for the age group of 18 to 45 years. The state has been given liberty to secure the same from two suppliers, Serum Institute, Pune and Bharat Biotech, on payment basis. This demand has also not been met despite the fact that orders have been placed after following due procedure, it had told the high court.

Haryana on the other hand said that state is facing extreme shortage of oxygen despite the fact that it has a plant located at Panipat which is manufacturing 260 MT. The state is facing extreme shortage of oxygen despite the fact that it has a plant located at Panipat. Instead of allowing Haryana to get the supply from the plant at Panipat for the facility of transport as well as timely replenishment, it has been allocated far off places like Rourkela and Jamnagar etc. Resultant delay has led to several deaths in Haryana as well,” state’s advocate general, Baldev Raj Mahajan had told court. UT too said that it is now facing difficulty in procuring the required quantity of oxygen and Centre has been requested to increase the quota to 35 MT.

Amicus Curaie Rupinder Khosla too had said that there is severe shortfall in supply of oxygen to both the states and UT. “The allocated quantity of oxygen is either not being supplied or has been allotted from very distant places, such as, Rourkela and Jamnagar etc., timeline for which is not conducive. By the time the arrangements are made, the states are virtually left starving of oxygen, resulting in many deaths,” he had submitted.

Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain assured the court that the matter would be considered immediately and appropriate steps shall be taken. However, he had submitted that the allocation of oxygen is being done equitably to all the states in the country.

The bench observed that at this stage these states are not seeking enhancement of supply but timely delivery of oxygen allotted to them,well in time. It added that supply be reoriented in a manner that the allocated quantity reaches the respective states before already allotted quota is exhausted to avoid loss of life.

“..the availability of oxygen at the earliest is imperative. In absence thereof, many patients experience breathlessness and other complications and resultant fatalities. People in trauma cannot be made to run here and there in hospitals to get oxygen cylinders,” it said adding that Centre needs to be over sensitive and in an overdrive to reach out to patients in need of medical care and assistance.

