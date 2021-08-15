Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Situation in Afghanistan does not augur well for India, says Punjab CM

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has left the country after Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is not a good sign “at all.” (HT Archive)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday emphasised on remaining extra vigilant at all borders of the country, saying Afghanistan's "fall" to the Taliban "does not augur well" for India.

"Afghanistan's fall to #Taliban doesn't augur well for our country. It'll strengthen the Sino-Pak nexus against India (China has already sought militia's help on Uyghur). The signs are not at all good, we need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders," the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

India is gearing up to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul with the Taliban on the brink of seizing control of the Afghan capital after President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday following an intense onslaught by the militant outfit.

Afghanistan's Tolo News reported that Ghani and his close aides have left the country as the Taliban entered Kabul after capturing almost all major cities and provincial capitals.

