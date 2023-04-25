Srinagar: Chargesheet against five accused in terror-related case

The Srinagar state investigation unit (SIU) on Tuesday presented a chargesheet against five persons, including three terror associates and two absconding militants.

The police said the chargesheet was presented before the Srinagar NIA court in a terror-related case registered in the Chanapora police station.

Giving details, a police spokesman said on last year on November 1, a case related to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered at the Chanapora police station in Srinagar and the investigation was taken up by the then SDPO Sadder which was subsequently transferred to SIU-I Srinagar.

“Two grenades were recovered from two suspects — Amir Mushtaq Dar of Sozeith Lawaypora and Kabil Rashid Dar of HMT, Srinagar — who were intercepted by a naka party at a checkpoint established at Harnambal near Natipora sports stadium. Besides, their personal mobile phones with inbuilt SIM cards were also seized. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was initiated,” the spokesman said adding that during the course of investigation, another co-accused Aqib Jamal Bhat of Sozeith was apprehended and on his disclosure, one IED which was hidden by him in a pit in Rangreth near the railway track was recovered in presence of the concerned executive magistrate. The said IED was destroyed on the spot by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

The spokesman further said during the further course of investigation, it was established that the three arrested accused persons were working as terrorist associates for terrorists Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar under a well-knit criminal conspiracy and were providing logistic support to them and procured hand grenades and IED for carrying out the terrorist activities.

“The three arrested accused persons were found to be involved in the commission of offences punishable in terms of provision of the Arms Act and UAPA under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act, 13, 18, 23 and 39 of the UAPA and accused terrorists Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar are found to be involved in the commission of offences under Sections 13, 18, 20 and 38 of the UAPA, who are absconding and the proceedings under Section 299 of the CrPC have been proposed to be initiated against them,” he said.

The spokesman said after the sanction for launching prosecution against the accused persons was obtained from the home department, the chargesheet was presented before the Srinagar NIA court on Tuesday.