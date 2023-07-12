Special investigation unit raids houses of 4 terrorists in Kishtwar

Continuing with its crackdown, the special investigation unit (SIU) of Kishtwar police on Monday raided houses of terrorists, who are operating from Pakistan and PoK, said officials.

A top police officer said the Centre has given clear instructions to the J&K administration to smash the entire eco-system of the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said, “The SIU of Kishtwar police has tightened noose around the terrorists who are operating from Pakistan and PoK. The SIU conducted fresh raids at four locations in Kishtwar in the houses of such terrorists.”

After obtaining house search warrants from an NIA court in Jammu in a case registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Chatroo police station, the raids were conducted by the SIU sleuths in the presence of magistrates, he said.

The raids were conducted in the houses of Jamal Din Naik, alias Mudasir of Sewa, Gulzar Ahmed, alias Javid, of Rather Mohalla Kuchhal, Shabir Ahmed of Baig Pura Singpura and Gulabu of Rahalthal Mughalmaidan.

“They are presently operating from Pakistan and PoK. The SIU sleuths searched their respective houses. During the course of searches, the evidences collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” said the SSP.

“Searches are aimed at eliminating terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism,” he added.

“In the days to come, the police will attach the properties of around 250 such terrorists and anti-national elements, who are in Pakistan or PoK,” he said.

