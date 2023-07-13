Ludhiana: 6 held with 20 stolen two-wheelers

The Division number 2 and Division number 5 police arrested six persons accused of vehicle lifting and recovered 20 stolen vehicles from their possession. Accused of vehicle lifters in custody of Division number 5 police in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

In the first case, the Division number 5 police arrested two members of a vehicle-lifting gang and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubanpreet Singh alias Shubhi of village Talwandi Nauabad in Jagraon and Kulwant Singh alias Kantu of village Rampur Bet in Jagraon. One of the aides of the accused Jagroop Singh alias Babbu of Talwandi Naubad is already lodged in the jail. Three stolen bikes were recovered from his possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Shubham Aggarwal said that the accused Shubhanpreet along Jagroop used to steal the motorcycles parked outside Rakh Bagh and even from the parking of the court complex. Kulwant used to purchase stolen vehicles from them and used to sell it further.

The ADCP added that more recoveries are expected from the accused. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the two accused at Division number 5 police station.

Shubanpreet is already facing trial in four cases. He is wanted by the Mullanpur Dakha police in a rape case.

In the second case, the Division number 2 police arrested four persons in two separate cases and recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers, including 10 motorcycles, from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Shyam alias Naman of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk, Ajay Kumar alias Dhinga of Kabari Market near Samrala Chowk, Prabhjot Singh alias Saiby of Amarpura and Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi of Ferozepur.

Two separate cases under Section 379 of the IPC have been lodged against the accused at Division number 2 police station.