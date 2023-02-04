Six booked for thrashing ASI in Haryana’s Fatehabad

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Fatehabad police was allegedly thrashed by six people, who also tore his uniform at the city police station on Friday night.

ASI Harjeet Singh said the incident took place when a man identified as Sandeep, who was working at a store in Fatehabad lodged a complaint that his two uncles – Mintu and Shintu, had snatched his phone and abused him.

“The police lodged an FIR against the duo under sections 34 and 379-A of the IPC. Then, the accused came to the police station at around 11 pm on Friday, they pressured us to lodge a cross-complaint alleging a threat to life from Sandeep. When I asked them about the snatched phone, the duo and their four known aides started thrashing me and tore my uniform,” the ASI added.

The city police registered a case under sections 147, 149, 186, 323, 332 and 353 of IPC against Shintu, Mintu and four others and started an investigation into the matter.