UT police have dismantled an interstate and cross-border drug syndicate operating through the Tricity and Punjab with direct links to a Pakistan-based handler. Six held in cross-border narco racket

Six accused have been arrested with 654 gm heroin and 112 gm cocaine, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the chain was busted after assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naseeb Singh nabbed Pooja, the daughter of a notorious drug peddler Bala who has 35 FIRs against her, following a tip-off. She was caught with 54 gm cocaine. Her sustained interrogation led police to a wider supply network, which had a direct link with Pakistan-based handler Zubair Rana of Lahore, who was allegedly sending consignments into India via drones. Mohd. Juned, a resident of Sector 25D, was in touch with Rana through Instagram and WhatsApp. He bought supplies from Amritsar-based smugglers Nihal Singh and Sahibjeet Singh alias Sabhu, 24, and operative Yugraj. Sabhu’s relative Amritpal Singh, earlier arrested under the NDPS Act in Panchkula, has been identified as the kingpin of the racket.